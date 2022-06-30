Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,978 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG opened at $49.30 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $67.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.