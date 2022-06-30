Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,048 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Paylocity by 162.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 5.4% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth $204,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $177.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.65 and a beta of 1.30. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.64 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

