Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workiva by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workiva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.80.

WK opened at $67.82 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $173.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.52 and a 200-day moving average of $100.74.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. Workiva’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

