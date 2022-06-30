Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 13th. TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

ANSS opened at $241.46 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.92 and a 12-month high of $413.89. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.03 and its 200 day moving average is $306.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

