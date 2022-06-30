Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 40.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $335.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.95. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $300.85 and a 12 month high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $516.92.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

