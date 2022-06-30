Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $768,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,625.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 257,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after acquiring an additional 242,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $195,821,000 after buying an additional 445,578 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 157,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

