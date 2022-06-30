Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $962,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 338.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $853,662,000 after buying an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $176.10 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.02.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

