Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,074,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN opened at $242.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.86. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

