Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 73,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth $21,662,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 763,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,799,000 after acquiring an additional 273,773 shares during the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $294,262. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.51. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Benchmark increased their target price on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

