Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,767 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in American Express by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 262,584 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,460 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $139.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1 year low of $136.49 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

