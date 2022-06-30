Icon Wealth Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ICVT opened at $70.02 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.43 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99.

