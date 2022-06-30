Icon Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 63.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,461 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,793,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,498,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.