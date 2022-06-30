Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $238,704,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AVLR. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.53.

AVLR opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.