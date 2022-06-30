Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,735 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Avalara during the 4th quarter worth $238,704,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avalara by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,284,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,469,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,160 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Avalara by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 954,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,224,000 after acquiring an additional 50,283 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,911,341. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 584,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,791,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,419 shares of company stock worth $5,509,543 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AVLR opened at $73.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 0.93. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avalara Company Profile (Get Rating)
Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalara (AVLR)
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.