Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,008 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,318,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,651,000 after acquiring an additional 399,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDDY opened at $70.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.81 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $77.51.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $171,895.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,382,652.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDDY shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

