Icon Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 9,162 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 137.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $94.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $90,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,896.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

