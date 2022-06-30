Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after buying an additional 17,125,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,490,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $728,277,000 after purchasing an additional 16,346,887 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at $46,325,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,857,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $179,888,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 58,239,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.11.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm purchased 504,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.93. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

About Energy Transfer (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.