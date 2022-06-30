Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after buying an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLW. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.78. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

