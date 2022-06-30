Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth about $93,153,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after acquiring an additional 328,993 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 597,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after acquiring an additional 117,901 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 437,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,141,000 after purchasing an additional 116,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,169,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,644,000 after purchasing an additional 81,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.74. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 67.49% and a negative net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Workiva from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

About Workiva (Get Rating)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.