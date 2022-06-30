Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,934 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $2,003,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 62,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,247,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,368,000 after purchasing an additional 214,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,032 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

In related news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.85.

Schlumberger Profile (Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.