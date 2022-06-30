Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 470 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $45.52 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

