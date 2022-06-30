Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $631,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $534,000. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 18,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares North American Tech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IGM opened at $299.19 on Thursday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $284.31 and a 12-month high of $453.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.32.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.