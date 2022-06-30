Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE:WST opened at $299.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.89 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $368.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

