Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,107 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $305,487,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $101,510,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth $100,938,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,991,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,171,000 after acquiring an additional 363,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,415,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,419,000 after acquiring an additional 344,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.67.

In other news, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 167,187 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.54, for a total value of $29,013,631.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,604,906.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 2,888 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $485,703.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,137,562.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,511 shares of company stock valued at $31,676,373. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK opened at $171.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $231.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.05). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

