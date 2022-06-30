Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HEI. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of HEICO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,244,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89,554 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of HEICO by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 297,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 58,194 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,769,000. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $130.30 on Thursday. HEICO Co. has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.98. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.13.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 14.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

