Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

Icosavax stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Mcdade purchased 42,225 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $299,797.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,725.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Icosavax by 191.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

