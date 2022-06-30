Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.
Icosavax stock opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. Icosavax has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $49.99.
Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Icosavax had a negative net margin of 1,326.23% and a negative return on equity of 42.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Icosavax will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Icosavax by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 190.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Icosavax by 191.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Icosavax during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Icosavax
Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
