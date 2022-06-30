IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 13,643 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter.

INVH opened at $35.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.00. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $532.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 price target on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

