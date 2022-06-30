IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 1,855 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after purchasing an additional 70,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the period. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters stock opened at $329.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.87 and its 200-day moving average is $325.13. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $288.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. Waters’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

