IFM Investors Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,139 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Shares of IR stock opened at $42.28 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $62.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Ingersoll Rand Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.