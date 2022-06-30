IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $224,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,440,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $182.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $153.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.16. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.31 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

