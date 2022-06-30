IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after buying an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after buying an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after buying an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWK opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.43 and a twelve month high of $210.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day moving average is $148.72.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

