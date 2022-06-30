IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $2.94 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in TransUnion by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $75.42 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $921.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

In other news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. StockNews.com began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransUnion from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.75.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

