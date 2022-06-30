IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.61 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

BXP opened at $90.01 on Thursday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $133.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.00.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 112.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

