IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,870 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in United Rentals by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Shares of URI opened at $241.07 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

