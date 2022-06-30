IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 3,405 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,576,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,468,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $137.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $125.33 and a 12-month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 50,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.97, for a total value of $7,083,041.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

