IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 953 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 14.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $371.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $399.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $424.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $344.66 and a 52-week high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

