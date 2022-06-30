IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $17,382,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 148.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $158,959,000 after purchasing an additional 819,811 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,496,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of VMware by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,801 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,197 shares of company stock worth $10,203,013 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VMW shares. Piper Sandler downgraded VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMW opened at $114.99 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $167.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 12.65%. VMware’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

