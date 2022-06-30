IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,372 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 89.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 36.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,928,000 after buying an additional 188,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a net margin of 63.44% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 89.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

