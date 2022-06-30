IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR) Insider Clare Askem Buys 24,096 Shares

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) insider Clare Askem acquired 24,096 shares of IG Design Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £19,999.68 ($24,536.47).

Shares of IGR opened at GBX 81 ($0.99) on Thursday. IG Design Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 46.60 ($0.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 285 ($3.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 63.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 117.08. The stock has a market cap of £78.52 million and a PE ratio of 10.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

