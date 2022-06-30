IMI plc (LON:IMI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,625 ($19.94).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.54) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,070 ($25.40) to GBX 1,750 ($21.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,158 ($14.21) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,302.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,457.92. IMI has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,144 ($14.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($23.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.