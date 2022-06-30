IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives $1,681.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,681.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 2,135 ($26.19) to GBX 1,845 ($22.64) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.47) to GBX 1,300 ($15.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,860 ($22.82) in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,810 ($22.21) to GBX 1,400 ($17.18) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 2,050 ($25.15) to GBX 2,000 ($24.54) in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of IMI stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IMI has a 1 year low of $31.30 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.4032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th.

About IMI (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.