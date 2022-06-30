Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Update

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 83.1% from the May 31st total of 52,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 93,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $10.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACQR. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Independence by 176.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,085 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the first quarter worth $14,994,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 270.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,718,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 1,255,475 shares during the last quarter. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence in the fourth quarter worth $4,440,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independence by 26.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,205,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 455,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

