Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, an increase of 6,575.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Inpex stock opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.57. Inpex has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 18.74%.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

