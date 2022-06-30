Insider Buying: Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Senior Officer Acquires C$35,167.00 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Hannon acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$31.97 per share, with a total value of C$35,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$95,910.

Shares of TSE:AIF opened at C$44.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Altus Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$41.27 and a 1 year high of C$72.33.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altus Group Limited will post 2.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

AIF has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$71.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$74.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$72.50 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$72.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altus Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$64.55.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

