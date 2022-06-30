Insider Buying: Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) CEO Buys $46,300.00 in Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNTA opened at $4.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $469.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 21.37. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTA. OUP Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,370,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 263.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,097,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after buying an additional 795,708 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 419,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after buying an additional 215,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

