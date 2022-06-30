Insider Buying: Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Acquires 2,354 Shares of Stock

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Amber Rudd acquired 2,354 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 81 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £1,906.74 ($2,339.27).
Amber Rudd also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,217 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £1,906.62 ($2,339.12).
- On Monday, April 25th, Amber Rudd acquired 2,449 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.96) per share, with a total value of £1,910.22 ($2,343.54).
Centrica stock opened at GBX 82 ($1.01) on Thursday. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 45.21 ($0.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 89.60 ($1.10). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 77.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 820.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
