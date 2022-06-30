Insider Buying: PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Senior Officer Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.03 per share, with a total value of C$50,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,779,111.

Michael Leslie Buker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PHX Energy Services alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Michael Leslie Buker purchased 9,800 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,056.00.

On Thursday, May 19th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,650.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,850.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Michael Leslie Buker acquired 5,000 shares of PHX Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,750.00.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$4.95 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.75 and a twelve month high of C$7.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.95. The company has a market cap of C$250.18 million and a PE ratio of 18.61.

PHX Energy Services ( TSE:PHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$112.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$106.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

PHX Energy Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.