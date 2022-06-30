Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Purchases $38,375.00 in Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $38,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,122,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,724,757.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 17th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $51,150.00.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $105.68 million, a PE ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This is an increase from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 410,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,430 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 230,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 46,311 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in PHX Minerals by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 95,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 27,335 shares during the period. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHX. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

