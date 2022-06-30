Insider Buying: Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR) CFO Purchases 7,700 Shares of Stock

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVR – Get Rating) CFO James A. Heindlmeyer acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,546.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RSVR opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. Reservoir Media, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $10.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richmond Hill Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 14,034,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after acquiring an additional 441,550 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 3,863,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 156,353 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reservoir Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 881,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Reservoir Media by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 849,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 380,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reservoir Media Management, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates in two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

