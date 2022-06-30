Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys 11,419 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,733 shares in the company, valued at $484,738.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.

On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.

On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

