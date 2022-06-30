Insider Buying: TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Major Shareholder Buys 11,419 Shares of Stock

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,419 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.39 per share, for a total transaction of $15,872.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 348,733 shares in the company, valued at $484,738.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 841,989 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,103,005.59.
- On Tuesday, May 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 9,700 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $17,072.00.
- On Monday, April 25th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 10,777 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,493.86.
- On Friday, April 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 42,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $94,080.00.
- On Wednesday, April 13th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 7,345 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $18,362.50.
- On Monday, April 11th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 9,100 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $22,022.00.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.02 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $7.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 299,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 76.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 133,441 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 319,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 69,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About TRACON Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (TCON)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Spot Opportunities Even When Disaster Strikes
- Why Hershey’s May Deliver a Sweet Surprise This Earnings Season
- Conn’s Stock is Getting Cheap
- It’s Time To Rotate Out Of McCormick & Company
- Let General Mills Command A Position In Your Defensive Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.