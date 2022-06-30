Insider Buying: Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR) Senior Officer Acquires C$21,700.00 in Stock

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) Senior Officer Brett Daniel Booth bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.10 per share, with a total value of C$21,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$279,000.

TSE YGR opened at C$3.04 on Thursday. Yangarra Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$4.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.10 million and a PE ratio of 4.28.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.43 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YGR. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Yangarra Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

